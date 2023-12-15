GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.55

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.55 and last traded at $61.46, with a volume of 687576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 89,177 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $4,313,491.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,807,047.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 89,177 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $4,313,491.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 657,578 shares in the company, valued at $31,807,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $7,281,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $26,213,161. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

