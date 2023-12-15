GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $42.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.82.

GFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GFL

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 134,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,856,000 after acquiring an additional 174,309 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in GFL Environmental by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,791,000 after acquiring an additional 222,678 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in GFL Environmental by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,140,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,242,000 after acquiring an additional 381,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -73.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.