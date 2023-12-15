General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Hits New 52-Week High at $254.83

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $254.83 and last traded at $254.63, with a volume of 80657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.20.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $630,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

