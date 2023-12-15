FY2024 EPS Estimates for Krystal Biotech, Inc. Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($3.89) per share.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.06. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,272,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 361.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.