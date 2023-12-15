FY2024 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Cut by Analyst

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Foot Locker Trading Up 10.1 %

FL stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.