FY2024 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – KeyCorp upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Entergy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.19. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Shares of ETR opened at $103.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Entergy has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $118.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,219,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

