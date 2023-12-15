FY2024 EPS Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.35. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,932,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 683,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 346,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $60,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,415 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

