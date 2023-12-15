Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,898,900.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $257.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

