Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 314 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

