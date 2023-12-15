Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 204 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Eaton stock opened at $237.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.35 and a 200-day moving average of $211.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

