Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 198 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $137,567,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 579,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 530,937 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $260.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.23 and a one year high of $261.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

