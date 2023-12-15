Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 155 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $161.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $163.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.92.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

