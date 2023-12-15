Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 7,952 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MO opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

