Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 2,035 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Oracle by 13.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.44. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $275.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

