Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $256.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.54 and a 200-day moving average of $212.48. The firm has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $257.12.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.76.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

