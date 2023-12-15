Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.71 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $951.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $952.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $939.68. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

