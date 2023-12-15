Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $212.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.20 and its 200-day moving average is $194.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $213.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

