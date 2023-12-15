Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $216.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.02 and a 200-day moving average of $189.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.92 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.86.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

