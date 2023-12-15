Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $142.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

