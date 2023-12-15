Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $13,230,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in PPL by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.