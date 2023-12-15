Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,406,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,893,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,152,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $303.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.93 and a 200 day moving average of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.56. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.