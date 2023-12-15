Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 2,800 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 934.2% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 530,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 479,592 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $12,724,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $1,744,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

