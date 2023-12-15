Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 193 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $137.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.89.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.