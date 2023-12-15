Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 302,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,365,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 109.2% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 38,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 814.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 245.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. William Blair began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $6,421,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,864 shares of company stock valued at $28,306,735. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

