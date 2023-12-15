Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $382.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.49 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.