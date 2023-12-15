Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 3,711 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $251.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

