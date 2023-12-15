Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,407 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Fastenal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,818 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,397. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $64.23 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

