Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,315 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 58,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $87.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

