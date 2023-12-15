Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Trading 3.4% Higher

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $21.96. 682,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,238,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.76.

Freshworks Stock Up 6.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $164,359.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $301,744.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,169.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $164,359.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,208 shares of company stock worth $853,037 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 373.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the second quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth $59,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

