Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) Short Interest Update

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 148.5% from the November 15th total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Stock Performance
FRTX stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.31. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.29% and a negative return on equity of 102.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Stock Average Calculator
- What is consumer discretionary?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.