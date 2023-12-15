Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) Short Interest Update

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 148.5% from the November 15th total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Stock Performance

FRTX stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.31. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.29% and a negative return on equity of 102.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FRTX Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

