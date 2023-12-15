Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$16.75

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.75.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 2.0 %

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$13.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.66 and a 1-year high of C$16.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.19.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.20 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes bought 4,300 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

