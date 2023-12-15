Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.93.

Get Fortis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fortis

Fortis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Fortis has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.42%.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $104,121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,631,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,423,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Fortis by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,692,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,850 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.