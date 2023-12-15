Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $200.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average of $182.93. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,514,000 after buying an additional 353,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.