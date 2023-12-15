First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWRG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $19.48 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

