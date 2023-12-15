First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 78,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $86.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

