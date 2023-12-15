First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Up 122.1% in November

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 122.1% from the November 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 107,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,890,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 589,252 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FTHI stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

