First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INBK. TheStreet cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 101,984.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

