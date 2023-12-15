First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.56.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FR
Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance
FR stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.03.
First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.37%.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Industrial Realty Trust
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- What is a SEC Filing?
- What is consumer discretionary?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.