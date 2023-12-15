First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FR

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.03.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.37%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.