Financial Survey: DENSO (DNZOY) & Its Competitors

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) is one of 403 publicly-traded companies in the "Private households" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DENSO to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. DENSO pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. DENSO is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares DENSO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO 5.21% 7.54% 4.65% DENSO Competitors -1.05% 8.47% 3.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

13.4% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

DENSO has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENSO’s peers have a beta of 2.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DENSO and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO $47.38 billion $2.33 billion 17.32 DENSO Competitors $12.56 billion $1.27 billion 16.77

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. DENSO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DENSO and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO 0 0 0 0 N/A DENSO Competitors 1450 4270 4304 47 2.29

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1,284.06%. Given DENSO’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DENSO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

DENSO beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. It also provides gasoline, diesel, hybrid, electric vehicle, and fuel cell vehicle power-train systems; and safety and cockpit systems, such as driving environment recognition, vehicle dynamic control, collision safety, visibility support, cockpit information, and information security systems, as well as other products. In addition, the company offers automotive service parts and accessories comprising spark plugs, oil and cabin air filters, wiper blades, air filter elements, starters, alternators, compressors, oxygen sensors, fuel pumps, air conditioner service parts, radiators, condensers, ion generators, air conditioners for busses and construction vehicles, and truck refrigeration products, as well as refrigerant recovery, recycling, and charging machines; and repair and support products and services. Further, it provides industrial solutions for factories in automotive parts production; agricultural solutions, including Profarm Controller, a climate control system for greenhouse and horticulture solutions; and household air conditioning equipment and industrial systems. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

