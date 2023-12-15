Financial Review: Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) versus Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) and Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Universal Insurance and Insurance Australia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Insurance Australia Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Universal Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.55%. Given Universal Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Insurance Australia Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $1.22 billion 0.39 -$22.26 million $2.34 6.93 Insurance Australia Group N/A N/A N/A $2.68 7.08

This table compares Universal Insurance and Insurance Australia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Insurance Australia Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Insurance. Universal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insurance Australia Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Insurance Australia Group pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Universal Insurance pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Insurance Australia Group pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and Insurance Australia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 5.34% 21.95% 2.50% Insurance Australia Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Universal Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Insurance Australia Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered.com, a digital agency for carrier partners and utilization of digital applications for adjusting claims. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as direct-to-consumer online solutions, including digital insurance agency. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance. The company sells its products through branches and agencies, call centers, online, brokers, agents, authorized representatives and partners, and financial institutions; and third parties under the NRMA Insurance, SGIO, SGIC, RACV, CGU, ROLLiN, WFI, Swann Insurance, NZI, State, AMI, Lumley, and Coles Insurance brands. The company was formerly known as NRMA Insurance Group Limited and changed its name to Insurance Australia Group Limited in 2002. Insurance Australia Group Limited was founded in 1920 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

