Financial Comparison: Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) vs. Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Moncler and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Moncler alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moncler N/A N/A N/A Under Armour 7.00% 14.01% 5.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moncler 0 2 1 0 2.33 Under Armour 0 9 5 0 2.36

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Moncler and Under Armour, as reported by MarketBeat.

Under Armour has a consensus target price of $10.07, suggesting a potential upside of 17.45%. Given Under Armour’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Moncler.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moncler and Under Armour’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 147.41 Under Armour $5.86 billion 0.64 $386.77 million $0.91 9.42

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. Under Armour is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Under Armour beats Moncler on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moncler

(Get Free Report)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company provides accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and sports masks; and digital subscription, advertising, and other digital business services. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, UA, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, UA Logo, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of 439 Brand and Factory House stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Under Armour, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.