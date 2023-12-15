Financial Analysis: Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everbridge and Salesforce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $431.89 million 2.26 -$61.17 million ($1.11) -21.45 Salesforce $33.95 billion 7.34 $208.00 million $2.63 97.84

Salesforce has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salesforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 1 4 3 0 2.25 Salesforce 1 12 25 1 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Everbridge and Salesforce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Everbridge currently has a consensus target price of $26.13, suggesting a potential upside of 9.72%. Salesforce has a consensus target price of $256.31, suggesting a potential downside of 0.39%. Given Everbridge’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Salesforce.

Volatility & Risk

Everbridge has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salesforce has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and Salesforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -2.63% 6.62% 1.80% Salesforce 7.63% 9.19% 5.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Everbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Salesforce shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Everbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Salesforce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Salesforce beats Everbridge on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale. In addition, its platform offering comprise a flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business apps with drag-and-drop tools; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, a system of engagement. The company's marketing services enables companies to plan, personalize, and optimize customer marketing journey and real time personalization and optimization; and commerce services, which empowers shopping experience across various points of commerce, such as mobile, web, social, and stores and provides click-to-code tools that offers customers to build and deploy solutions. Further, its analytics offering includes Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution for range of enterprise use cases and intelligent analytics with advanced AI models, spot trends, predict outcomes, timely recommendations, and take action from any device; and integration service including MuleSoft, an easy to connect data from any system to deliver connected experiences. Additionally, the company provides genie customer data cloud, a hyperscale real-time data platform that powers the customer 360 platform; vertical services to meet the needs of customers in industries, such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and others; and offers salesforce easy for small and medium-sized businesses. Salesforce, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.