Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 168,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 140,787 shares.The stock last traded at $19.80 and had previously closed at $19.88.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 41,597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

