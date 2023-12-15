Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) versus Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Head-To-Head Survey

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -24.09% N/A -33.86% Fastly -32.07% -16.89% -9.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Domo and Fastly’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $308.64 million 1.16 -$105.55 million ($2.16) -4.58 Fastly $432.73 million 5.73 -$190.77 million ($1.24) -15.29

Analyst Ratings

Domo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Domo and Fastly, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 3 2 0 2.40 Fastly 2 5 3 1 2.27

Domo currently has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 57.58%. Fastly has a consensus target price of $17.65, suggesting a potential downside of 6.88%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than Fastly.

Volatility & Risk

Domo has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Domo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Fastly shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers Compute@Edge; network services to speed up and optimize the delivery of web and application traffic; device detection and geolocation; content delivery network, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, programmatic control, content compression, reliability, and modern protocols and performance services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming and media shield. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection, next-gen WAF, bot protection, API and ATO protection, advanced rate limiting, and compliance services; transport layer security (TLS) and platform TLS; and origin connect. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail and education, SaaS, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

