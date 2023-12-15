Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 3,167 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $76.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

