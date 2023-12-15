EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Major Shareholder Buys $9,999,995.00 in Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 588,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,038,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,649,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,919,057 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $41,873,823.74.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $719.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 41,420 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,708,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EYPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

