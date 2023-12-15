Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,026 ($37.99).
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPN shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.45) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($30.76) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.15) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Experian Price Performance
Experian Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,943.82%.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
