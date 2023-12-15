Evofem Biosciences’ (EVFM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Laidlaw

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Laidlaw in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Evofem Biosciences Trading Up 21.4 %
Shares of EVFM stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.85% and a net margin of 344.82%.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women; and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.
