Evofem Biosciences’ (EVFM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Laidlaw

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Laidlaw in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Evofem Biosciences Trading Up 21.4 %

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.85% and a net margin of 344.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evofem Biosciences

About Evofem Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVFM Free Report ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women; and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.