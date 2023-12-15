Evercore ISI Trims Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Target Price to $130.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

