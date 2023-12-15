Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.17.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,549,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.29%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Further Reading

